Learn the ‘Sutraa’ of fashion

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:19 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

Hyderabad: Sutraa, one of the most-loved fashion and lifestyle exhibitions, is back in Hyderabad with its ‘Monsoon Special’ collection. In a three-day expo, which is currently on till June 23 at Hotel Taj Krishna in Banjara Hills, is showcasing creative fashion wear, lifestyle and designer wear, bridal wear, jewellery, accessories and more.

The shopping extravaganza was launched by actors Kamakshi Bhaskarla, and Ritika Chakraborty, along with city models, in the presence of fashion lovers and the chief organiser of Sutraa Exhibition, Umesh Madhyan.

“Sutraa is back with the Monsoon Special collection to showcase creative and exclusive fashion and lifestyle products. If you’re looking to add glamour, style and luxury to your wardrobe, then, head to the venue to check out the exquisite and exciting fashionable outfits and accessories on display,” said Umesh.