Learn to create things from scratch at these summer workshops in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:20 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based not-for-profit organisation, Foundation for Art and Culture Education (FACE Foundation) announces its summer workshop series keeping in mind the different kinds of creative enthusiasts in the city.

The sessions will help the participants to imagine new forms/ideas with clay, paper, light, wood, and lino. The short-term workshops to be held are as follows:

1. Stories with Clay, an earthenware sculpting workshop led by Sai Karnekota — May 11 to 13

2. Create with Light, a cyanotype workshop led by Anjali Mogula — May 15

3. Build from Scratch, which focuses on a paper-making and book-binding workshop led by Sachitanand Sharma — May 17 to 19 & May 22

4. Imagine sculpture in 3D, a 3D sculpture-making workshop led by Shan KR — May 24 to 27

5. Visualise in Reverse, a linocut workshop by Manoj KP and and woodcut workshop led by Divyat Patel — May 29 & 30; May 31 to June 3

All the workshops will take place at Dhi Artspace in Ameerpet. For further details on fees and timings, and registrations, interested participants can contact on WhatsApp at +91-8096663907.