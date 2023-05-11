Weekend guide: Don’t miss out on these awesome events happening in Hyderabad

| Weekend Guide Dont Miss Out On These Awesome Events Happening In Hyderabad

From book fairs to stand-up sets, check out our curated guide of interesting events happening in the city this weekend.

May 11, 2023

Hyderabad: Trying to make plans for the weekend? Well, from book fairs to stand-up sets, check out our curated guide of interesting events happening in the city this weekend.

Kya Bolte Hyderabad

Join Kya Bolte Hyderabad for an open mic, where there are no barriers around language, gender and age. The platform brings people together where everybody showcases their work with unwavering support from audiences.

When: May 13, from 7 pm

Where: Redbrick offices, Salarpura

Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider

Telugu Stand-up

With live Telugu Stand-up comedy seldom witnessed in the city, the free event seeks to offer the audience, a taste of the Telugu comedy scene in Hyderabad.

When: May 13, 8.30 pm onwards

Where: The Hashtag Café, KPHB

Registrations: Available on Book My Show

Comic drawing workshop

Spend your Sunday afternoon unwinding at this fun comic drawing workshop with instructor Raaga Katta. Participants needn’t carry anything in particular. By the end of this workshop, individuals can make and take home a 4-panel comic.

When: May 14, from 2.30 pm

Where: Aaromalé, Film Nagar

Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider

Urooj Ashfaq Live

Brace yourself for the stand-up set of Urooj Ashfaq, one of the brightest talents of the current lot of stand-up comedians. Urooj’s unique style of jokes and demeanour will surely make you laugh out loud.

When: May 14, 6 pm

Where: Bhaskara Auditorium, Khairatabad

Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider

Lock the Box

Bibliophiles in the city, get set to gather at the Bookchor’s ‘Lock the Box’ fair happening third time this year. Bookworms can purchase as many books as they wish in three different sizes of boxes with varied prices.

When: May 12 to 21, 9 am to 10 pm

Where: AMR Planet Mall, Moula Ali

Registrations: Free event

Sunday Flea Fair

Marking its one-year anniversary, F House is organising its first flea fair where you can jam with some good music, and unleash your creative side at curated art stalls while you indulge in soulful food and favourite cocktails.

When: May 14, from 12 pm

Where: F House, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider

IPL 2023: SRH vs LSG

Grab your friends and get your team colours on to witness a supercharged cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants.

When: May 13, from 3.30 pm

Where: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal

Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider