Left parties question BJP’s opposition to SIT probe

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:42 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

The State unit of CPM has found fault with the State BJP unit for opposing the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the State government into the MLA poaching case.

Hyderabad: The State unit of CPM has found fault with the State BJP unit for opposing the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the State government into the MLA poaching case.

“If the BJP had no role in the scam, why did the party approach the High Court after the SIT was constituted?” CPM State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram asked on Thursday.

In a statement issued here, the CPM State Secretary said BJP State president Bandi Sanjay had taken an oath at Yadadri temple that BJP was not involved in the scam. Interestingly, BJP leader Premender Reddy approached the High Court challenging the investigation into the scam, he said, demanding that the BJP explain to the people why it was opposing the SIT.

The BJP with its cheap and opportunistic politics was trying to create unrest in Telangana, he said.

Meanwhile, CPI National Secretary K Narayana urged the people of Telangana to observe a bandh on Saturday in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ramagundam.

The BJP-led union government had failed in addressing several issues pertaining to Telangana since last eight years, especially in fulfilling assurances made in the AP Reorganisation Act, he said while addressing media persons. He asked people to greet Prime Minister Modi with black flags.

Citing the rift between different Governors and State governments, the CPI National Secretary demanded abolishment of the Governor system in the country.

“I appeal to President Draupadi Murmu to recall Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for failing to deliver her Constitutional duties and for working as a RSS worker and to initiate action accordingly” said Narayana.