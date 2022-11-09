Telangana: SIT constituted to probe MLA poaching case

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:14 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

The Telangana government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, for investigating the MLA poaching case.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, for investigating the MLA poaching case booked at Moinabad police station in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate in October.

The other members of the SIT include, Rema Rajeshwari, SP, Nalgonda, Kalmeshwar Shingenavar, DCP (Crimes), Cyberabad, R.Jagadishwar Reddy, DCP, Shamshabad, N.Venkateshwarlu, SP Narayanpet, B.Gangadhar, ACP Rajendranagar and Laxmi Reddy, Inspector Moinabad.

Earlier, Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy had written to the State government informing that in view of the sensitivity, high profile and sensational nature of the case, it involves investigation in multiple dimensions. It required a thorough scientific and evidence based investigation in an elaborate manner.

Stating that such probe requires officers with experience and requisite expertise with specific skill sets to carry out investigation, the DGP requested the government to constitute a SIT, in public interest to carry out proper investigation in an expeditious manner.

The government order issued by Ravi Gupta, Principal Secretary to the government on Wednesday said after careful examination of the proposal of the DGP, the government has constituted the SIT. Further, during the process of investigation, the SIT may co-opt any other officer of officers as necessary and complete the investigation expeditiously, the order said.

It may be recalled that Ramachandra Bharati, along with two others, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy, was arrested from the farmhouse of Pilot Rohith Reddy in Moinabad on October 26 after the legislator alerted the police, who then laid a trap and caught the trio.

During the raid at the farm house, various documents were recovered from the spot and suspects.