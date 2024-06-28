Legacy of Craft: Modern interpretations of time-honored techniques

The true magic of art often lies in its source of inspiration. Masterpieces frequently draw life from something far more profound—a technique passed down through generations.

28 June 2024

New Delhi: Art transcends the realm of mere skill; it is a living tradition demanding our respect and reverence. The true magic of art often lies in its source of inspiration. Masterpieces frequently draw life from something far more profound—a technique passed down through generations. It’s through this vital connection to the past that artists access a wellspring of timeless and universal expression. The resulting works resonate deeply, bridging cultures and generations. This robust sense of continuity and heritage imbues art with lasting power and enduring appeal. However, we are witnessing a concerning decline in these craft traditions across the globe. This diminishing legacy can be attributed to two primary factors.

Firstly, the rapid pace of modern life has fostered a market saturated with quickly and cheaply produced items. These mass-produced goods pose a significant challenge to the time-intensive nature of handcrafted artifacts. Secondly, societal norms and status symbols often emphasize progress and the swift acquisition of convenient products. This cultural shift inadvertently devalues the art and dedication embedded in handcrafted objects.

The true challenge lies not simply in reviving a craft, but in ensuring its essence persists through innovation. How do we breathe new life into a tradition without sacrificing its core identity? The answer lies in a process akin to deconstruction, meticulously peeling back the layers to reveal the soul of the craft. Consequently, a deeper mission emerges: revitalizing fading craft traditions. This outlook necessitates collaboration with local communities, ensuring a fair distribution of skills and benefits. Fortunately, a growing movement of conscious consumers challenges the allure of this mass-produced convenience. Their focus transcends the surface, seeking out the stories woven into each object. They value the ethics and narratives embedded in these creations, recognizing them as more than simply products but as cultural touchstones.

Our diverse cultural landscape provides a powerful counterpoint to this trend. Vibrant art communities around the world actively promote sustainability and traditional practices. The DongriaKondh tribe, nestled in the Niyamgiri Hills of India, exemplifies this philosophy. Their deeply rooted way of life embodies a harmonious co-existence with the environment, a value increasingly echoed by the sustainable design movement. The enduring appeal of Indian pottery further underscores the power of craft traditions. This art form, meticulously preserved for centuries, has transcended its traditional roots to garner international acclaim. The growing interest in Indian pottery demonstrates its ability to inspire audiences worldwide, celebrating the beauty of its artistic heritage. This global recognition highlights the enduring value of handcrafted objects, even in the face of rapid modernization.

Through a process comparable to reverse engineering, we unearth the craft, not to discard its past, but to understand the most fundamental elements that define its spirit. This knowledge then becomes the foundation for innovation, allowing us to introduce new materials, techniques, and functionalities while staying true to the craft’s core identity. By embracing this approach, we ensure that sustainability extends beyond preserving the physical craft; it encompasses safeguarding its very essence for future generations.

When we consciously support these communities and their eco-friendly crafts, we become architects of a more sustainable tomorrow. Sustainable design is not just about creating new things; it’s about preserving the wisdom and artistry passed down through generations. Ultimately, the magic of art lies not only in its inspiration but also in its ability to connect us to our cultural heritage and inspire a more sustainable future.

Sandeep Hota, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Bhubaneswar Experimental Art and Design Studio (BEADS), combines engineering and management consulting experience with a passion for Odisha’s art and craft. Alongside his co-founders and mentor, artist Jagannath Panda, BEADS a craft-based design studio was born. Sandeep envisions BEADS as a catalyst for change, blending tradition, artistry, and ethical entrepreneurship to redefine design in Odisha and beyond.