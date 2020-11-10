Legal awareness vital for citizens

Students enlightened the audience about the need for spreading legal awareness among the people through a powerpoint presentation.

Importance of National Legal Service Day was highlighted in an assembly presentation by the students of Class V of Pallavi Aware School at a virtual meet on November 9. This day commemorates the enactment of the Indian Legal Services Authorities Act 1987.

Students said that the aim of this observance is to spreading legal awareness among people. Students enlightened the audience about the need for spreading legal awareness among the people through a powerpoint presentation.

Through this presentation, the students listed rights of a citizen and the legal remedies a citizen is entitled. A beautiful dance was presented on NALSA theme song ‘ Nyay Sabke Liye’. Students also presented poem, dance and animated short film all woven around this theme.

