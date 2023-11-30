| Legends Cricket To Be Held In Vizag From Dec 2

Legends cricket to be held in Vizag from Dec 2

Informing this, Andhra Cricket Association secretary S.R. Gopinath Reddy said about 70 top cricketers from all over the world would represent five teams which vie for laurels

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Informing this, Andhra Cricket Association secretary S.R. Gopinath Reddy said about 70 top cricketers from all over the world would represent five teams which vie for laurels

Visakhapatnam: The first phase of Legends Cricket League T 20 matches will be held at the Dr. YSR ACA-VDCA international cricket stadium here from December 2 to 4.

Informing this here on Thursday, Andhra Cricket Association secretary S.R. Gopinath Reddy said about 70 top cricketers from all over the world would represent five teams which vie for laurels.

Also Read Dravid fans express happiness over BCCI extending his contract as head coach

The India Capitals led by Gautam Gambhir has Kevin Petersen, Yashpal Singh, Richard Powell, Munaf Patel, Dilhar Fernando and others while Manipal Tigers led by Harbhajan Singh has stalwarts like S. Badrinath, Robin Uthappa, Mohd. Kaif, Praveen Kumar, Pankaj Singh, and Carey Anderson.

Suresh Raina will lead Urban Risers-Hyderabad which includes Martin Guptil, Don Smith, Prajnan Ojha, Tino Best, and Chamara Kapugedera, while Parthiv Patel is skipper of Gujarat Giants which has Chris Gayle, Kevin O’Brien, Hameed Raza, S. Srishant and others.

Australian legend Aaron Finch will lead Southern Superstars which has Abdul Razak, Taylor, Upul Taranga, Ashok Dinda and others in its ranks.

Matches schedule: Dec. 2, at 7 p.m.: India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m.: Gujarat Giants vs Southern Superstars, Dec. 4, 7 p.m. :Manipal Tigers vs Urban Risers-Hyderabad.