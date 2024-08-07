Leopard attacks shepherd, goats in Rajanna-Sircila

Villagers reported that a leopard emerged from the nearby forest and attacked their herd. Shepherd Srinivas managed to escape by swinging an axe he had with him, while the leopard fled with one of the goats.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 August 2024, 12:45 PM

Representational Image.

Rajanna-Sircila: A leopard attacked a shepherd and his herd of goats near Eddugutta forest on the outskirts of Gorantala of Gambhiraopet mandal on Tuesday night.

According to villagers, the leopard emerged from the nearby forest attacked on the herd. The shepherd, Srinivas, managed to escape by swinging an axe that he carried with him. The leopard meanwhile fled the spot with one of the goats.

The villagers have informed the forest officials.