Woman dies, two children injured after lorry hits auto at Shamshabad

The victim, Fatima Zohra (40), a resident of Suleimannagar, was travelling in an auto along with some other people from Shadnagar in Ranga Reddy district to the city.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 January 2024, 09:32 PM

Hyderabad: A woman died and two other persons sustained injuries when a lorry hit an auto-rickshaw at Shamshabad on Tuesday night.

The victim, Fatima Zohra (40), a resident of Suleimannagar, was travelling in an auto along with some other people from Shadnagar in Ranga Reddy district to the city. When their auto reached near the Sri Ram Weighing Bridge at Shamshabad, a lorry hit the vehicle.

Due to the impact of the collision, the woman and two other children were thrown on the road. While the woman died of head injuries, other two children escaped death. The children were shifted to hospital and undergoing treatment, said Shamshabad police.