Leopards on prowl near Mallanna Sagar project in Siddipet

Siddipet: Forest Staff in Siddipet district captured the movement of a leopard in Kondapak Reserve Forest area near Mallanna Sagar project in Siddipet district recently.

Speaking to Telangana Today, District Forest Officer Ch Sridhar Rao said the staff sighted the leopard recently and captured it on their mobile from a distance. Saying that they had sighted two leopards in the past few months and two cubs near Ankireddy Cheruvu, the DFO said the leopards were found moving on the edges of the forest here. Alerting the citizens on the movement of the leopards, Sridhar urged the citizens not to venture into the forest area.

The forest staff had sighted a leopard in 2018. Later, the staff found two adults moving in the forest area in 2020. However, the population has increased to four now with the addition two cubs moving with these adults based on the pug parks found at Ankireddy Cheruvu.