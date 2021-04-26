LIC appoints new Zonal Manager for South Central Zone

He has worked in the capacity of Regional Manager (Marketing), Hyderabad and Regional Manager (Bancassurance) Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: M Jagannath has taken charge as the Zonal Manager of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, South Central Zone, Hyderabad, which comprises three States including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka in its jurisdiction, according to a press release.

Before taking charge of the current assignment, he was working as Regional Manager (Marketing), Karnataka unit, South Central Zone, Bengaluru. He has worked in the capacity of Regional Manager (Marketing), Hyderabad and Regional Manager (Bancassurance) Hyderabad.

Jagannath joined LIC as a Direct Recruit Officer in 1988 and has worked in various capacities in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala. He was also selected for foreign assignment and served as Chief Executive Officer and Manager Director of LIC (Lanka) Ltd., Colombo, Sri Lanka between 2009 and 2013 for a period of four years. M Jagannath has rich experience in marketing and has held various important assignments and led large teams successfully, the press release added.