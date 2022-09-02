Life examples to make maths easier

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article focusing on the ratio and proportion topic. Here are some practice questions along with solutions that will help you in your preparation for the State government recruitment jobs.

The ratio of salary of A and B is 5 : 7 and that of B and C is 3 : 5. The salary of A is Rs.1,65,000 and C spends 28.56% of his salary on rent. How much money is left with C after expenditure on rent?

a) Rs 2,55,000 b) Rs 2,65,000 c) Rs 2,75,000 d) 2,85, 000

Ans: c

Solution: Salary ratio of A :B=5:7 and B:C = 3:5, so A:B:C = 15:21:35 and A:C = 3:7

Salary (A)=1,65,000

So salary of (C) = 7/3 x 165000 = Rs 385000

C spends 28.56 % on rent =>; C spends 2/7 on rent

So remaining will be 5/7 of salary

Remaining = 5/7 x 385000 = Rs 2,75,000

The monthly expenditure of Irfan is 40% less than that of Imran. If at the end of the month Imran and Irfan save Rs 12000 and Rs 10,000 respectively and the ratio of monthly income of Imran and Irfan is 8 : 5 respectively, then the yearly income of Imran is how much more than yearly income of Irfan?

a) Rs 5,04,000 b) Rs 2,03,000 c) Rs1,25,200 d) Rs 50800

Ans: a

Solution: Let the monthly income of Imran and Irfan is Rs R and Rs S respectively.

Then, according to the question

Ratio of their monthly income = R: S = 8 :5

Let us assume it 8x and 5x, then the difference between their monthly income

⇒8x–5x=3x (i)

Let the monthly expenditure of Imran is Rs100a

Then the monthly expenditure of Irfan = Rs. 60a

Ratio of Imran’s and Irfan’s expenditures =100a: 60a=5: 3

According to question:

8x- 12000/5x- 10000 = 5/3

⇒24x–36000=25x–50000

⇒x=14,000

∴Required difference = 3x = 3×14000×12 = Rs 5,04,000

In a school, the ratio of the number of boys to the number of girls is 7 : 5. When some number of boys and some number of girls left the school, then the ratio of remaining number of boys to the remaining number of girls become 7 : 5. The number of boys, who left the school was what percentage of the number of girls who left the school?

a) 130% b) 140% c) 150% d) Can’t be determined

Ans: b

Solution: Let the number of boys = 7x and the number of girls = 5x

Let a boys and b girls left the school then the ratio

7x-a/ 5x-b = 7/5

By solving , a: b = 7 :5

The required percentage = 7x 100 /5 = 140%

If the incomes of Arun and Varun are in the ratio 5 : 7 and their expenditure are in the ratio 3 : 4, then find the ratio of their savings.

a) 2 : 5 b) 3 : 4 c) 5 : 6 d) can’t be determined

Ans: d

Solution: Let the incomes of Arun and Varun be 5a and 7a respectively.

Let their expenditure be 3b and 4b respectively.

Savings = Income– Expenditure

Arun’s savings/Varun’s savings = (5a-3b)/ (7a-4b)

The values of a and b are not known.

Hence,the ratio of savings cannot be determined.

To be continued…

