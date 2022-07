| Lifetime Nugget Advance Guard Shine In Trials At Hyderabad Race Course

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:50 PM, Sun - 17 July 22

Hyderabad: Lifetime, Nugget, Advance Guard, Yaletown, Premier Action, Strategist & Mysterious Angel impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Sunday morning.

SAND:

800m:

Able Love (B Nikhil) 1-3, 600/47, handy. New Hustle (RB) 1-0, 600/46, moved well. Aiza (K Aneel) & Sea Of Class (Uday Kiran) 59, 600/44, former moved well. Silver Lining (RB) & Virangna (Afroz Khan) 1-1, 600/47, former finished 1L in front.

1000m:

Miss Marvellous (Afroz Khan) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, good. Lifetime (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/57, 600/44, impressed. The Akhanda (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, strode out well. Ashwa Pushkin (Koushik) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, shaped well. Nugget (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, pleased.

Malibu (Kuldeep Singh) & Amyra (Afroz Khan) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former moved well. Dr Dee Dee (K Aneel) & Chckit (Kuldeep Singh) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/45, pair finished level. Rising Queen (RB) & Siri (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair worked well. Advance Guard (Abhishek Habbu) & Yaletown (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, pair pleased. Strategist (Abhishek Habbu) & Mysterious Angel (Surya Prakah) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, a fit pair. Sandown Park (Afroz Khan) & Salisbury (Kuldeep Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, pair moved well. Premier Action (Afroz Khan) & Red Snaper (Kuldeep Singh) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, former to note. Epsom (RB) & Canterbury (RB) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, pair moved easy. True Icon (Gourav Singh) & Hashtag (B Nikhil) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, former shaped well.

Sun Dancer (RB) & Bangor On Dee (Afroz Khan) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, former moved well. City Of Bliss (BR Kumar) & NRI Fantasy (Koushik) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, pair improving. NRI Vision (BR Kumar) & City of Blessing (Koushik) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45, pair not extended.