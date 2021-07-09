Light rain expected in Hyderabad for next three days

Hyderabad has received 184.4 mm average rainfall in July so far

By | Published: 8:05 pm

Hyderabad: After heavy rains on Wednesday, the city has been experiencing a pleasant and breezy weather. On Friday, the sky was cloudy, and it showered at a few places.

Sivarampally in Rajendranagar received the maximum rainfall of 4.8 mm. Some areas of Shaikpet, Gandipet and Chanda Nagar also witnessed light drizzles.

Hyderabad has received 184.4 mm average rainfall in July so far, and according to Telangana State Development Planning Society forecast, there can be light to moderate rain at isolated places in the city in the next three days. The maximum temperature in the city is expected to be around 33 degree Celsius to 35 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature will range between 24 degree Celsius and 26 33 to 35 degree Celsius.

Many districts across Telangana received heavy rainfall on Friday. The highest rainfall of 76.5 mm was recorded at Vemsoor, Khammam. Other districts, including Kumram Bheem-Asifabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mancherial and Nalgonda also witnessed moderate rainfall.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has posted a three-day Orange warning, starting July 11, for several districts of Telangana.

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rain, accompanied with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Janagaon, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Mulugu districts.

