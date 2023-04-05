Light rains hit Hyderabad, IMD issues yellow alert

India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad issued a yellow alert for the city till Friday, predicting that rain or thundershowers would occur towards evening or night

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:29 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The city woke up to a sultry Wednesday morning, but as the day progressed, a pleasant surprise was in store. The sky gradually turned cloudy, and light rains drenched most parts of Hyderabad during the evening, bringing the much-needed respite.

The India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H) issued a yellow alert for the city till Friday, predicting that rain or thundershowers would occur towards evening or night. However, the day temperatures would remain hovering around 36 and 37 degrees Celsius.

The nearby districts of Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Mancherial, and Medak have been issued an orange alert, predicting moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and hailstorms.

The IMD-H also forecasted that the weather is expected to turn hotter from April 9 in the entire State, including Hyderabad, with no predicted rains.