Light to moderate rains for next 48 hours in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:22 AM, Sun - 24 July 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: After the near-deluge on Friday, the skies remained silent for most part of the day on Saturday with minimal rains in many areas of the city being reported till evening.

Across the State, however, there were moderate showers in many districts, with Gadiguda in Adilabad registering 56mm of rainfall, while Vemanpally in Mancherial recording 52mm.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, during the last 24 hrs, the State recorded an average rainfall of 51.6 mm against a normal of 12mm with the deviation being 330 per cent.

The highest rainfall recorded was 234.6mm in Chegunta of Medak district, while in the GHMC limits, the highest was 113.9 mm at Qutbullapur.

The TSDPS rainfall forecast said there was a possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places with heavy rain at isolated places for the next three days across the State.

In the GHMC area, light to moderate rain or thundershowers were expected at a few places till Sunday, while there would be light to moderate rain at isolated places for the next two days.

The maximum temperatures were expected to be in the range of 28 degree Celsius to 31 degree C, while the minimum temperatures would be in the range of 20 degree C to 22 degree C.