Lighting kills shepherd in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:31 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

Adilabad: A 21-year-old shepherd was struck dead by lightning when he was grazing goats at Rajura village in Khanapur mandal on Tuesday.

The shepherd, Pathakunta Mohan, was found dead near a tree under which he was sitting when the region registered light rains.

Meanwhile, several parts of Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Adilabad, Nirmal and Mancherial district saw a brief spell of rains, hailstorms coupled with strong gales. As a result, power supply was affected while connectivity to some remote villages was hit. Maize grains being dried on a road got drenched in Kubheer mandal.

