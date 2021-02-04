Lightning Bolt, Agni pleas in morning trials at Malakpet Race Course

By | Published: 3:11 pm 3:16 pm

Hyderabad: Lightning Bolt, Agni, Consigliori, Yesterday, Prince Valiant & Sye Ra impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday morning.

SAND

600m:

November Rain (RB) 48.5, moved very easy. Trump Star (Deepak Singh) 48, moved freely. Paladino (G Naresh) 45, moved well. Whiskey Martini (RB) (From 1000/400) 45, eased up. Dancing Doll (RB) 47, handy. Misty River (RB) 45, strode out well. Aibak (RB) 48, moved freely. Coastal Cruise (RB) 46, moved easy. Akido (Bopanna) 47.5, moved easy. Detonator (Ajit Singh) 47, handy. Galwan (Trainer) & 3y-(Top Class/Angeling) (RB) 47.5, former showed out.

800m:

Golden Amaris (RB) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Phenomenal Cruise (RS Jodha) 1-2, 600/45, handy. Mystery (Kiran Naidu) 1-0, 600/46, more on hand. Saffron Art (Kuldeep Singh) 1-3, 600/46, handy. Certitude (N Rawal) & Acadian Angel (RB) 1-0, 600/46, pair handy. Equitas (RB) & 3y-(Hymn/Sublimely Single) (RB) 59, 600/45, former moved well. Fleur (Surya Praksh) & 3y-(Top Class/Isle Of Avalon) (Md Ismail) 1-2, 600/48, pair moved easy. Jean Lafette (Santhosh Raj) & Blue Origin (SS Tanwar) 1-2, 600/46, pair handy. Sharp Mind (A Joshi) & Redeem Our Pledge (Laxmikanth) 1-2, 600/45, former shaped well.

1000m:

Sye Ra (G Naresh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Lightning Pearl (Jagdale) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Ashwa Arjun (Surya Prakash) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, not extended. Sacred Lamp (Ajit Singh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/48, handy. Buttonwood (Koushik) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved well. Committed Warrior (Rohit Kumar) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, well in hand. Agni (Deepak Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, impressed. Blazer (G Naresh) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, moved well. Princess Shana (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/57, 600/43, good. NRI Elegance (Koushik) & Soloist (Abhay Singh) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, pair moved neck and neck. Horus (Deepak Singh) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved nicely. Consigliori (Surya Prakash) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43, a fine display.

1200m:

Lightning Bolt (Surya Praksh) 1-30, 1000/1-13, 800/57, 600/43, in fine form. That’s My Class (Md Ismail) 1-33, 1000/1-15, 800/1-1, 600/45, not extended. Key To Time (Koushik) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, not extended. Falcon Edge (Rohit Kumar) 1-33, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/47, maintains form. Yesterday (Laxmikanth) 1-32, 1000/1-13, 800/57, 600/42, caught the eye. Prince Valiant (A Joshi) 1-32, 1000/1-13, 800/57, 600/43, a good display. Linewiler (G Naresh) 1-33, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/44, not extended.

1400m:

Peaky Blinders (Koushik) 1-49, 1200/1-33, 1000/1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, maintains form.