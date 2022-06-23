Lightning claims farmer’s life in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:34 PM, Thu - 23 June 22

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A farmer died on the spot after being struck by lightning while he was working in his agriculture field at Agarguda village of Penchikalpet mandal on Thursday.

The victim was Pale Brahmaiah, 42-year- old native of Agarguda village.

Brahmaiah died on the spot due to the impact of the discharge of electricity caused by the lightning. He was preparing his farm for sowing cotton seeds at the time of the mishap. He is survived by a wife and two daughters.

Incidentally, six persons including a boy were killed by the lightning in the district over the week. The lightning claimed lives of Sende Nagu Bai (35) and her son Vishnu (6) at Indani village in Wankidi mandal on June 19. Four farmers died after being struck by the lightning in Kaghaznagar and Koutala mandals on June 20 and 21.