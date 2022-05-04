Lightning strike kills farmer in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:03 AM, Wed - 4 May 22

Representational Image

Sangareddy: A-65-year old farmer killed as lightning was struck him at Narlegandla village in Dubbak Mandal in the small hours of Wednesday. He was Souda Pochaiah of Narlegandla.

Another farmer Kondiah has also sustained serious injuries in the incident. Since the area had started receiving rain at 3am, Pochaiah and Kondaiah came out of their homes to cover their harvested paddy with tarpaulins when the lighting struck them. Death was instant for Pochaiah as he sustained serious burn injuries.

The Dubbak Police have registered a case. Meanwhile, the harvested paddy, and standing crops have damaged heavily due to untimely rains the district has witnessed during the last night.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .