Li’l chefs of DPS Nacharam go creative as they make cakes

Children were guided during the online session to make a no-bake handcrafted cake and decorate it with simple ingredients available at home

By | Published: 1:11 am

Hyderabad: A homemade and hand-crafted cake makes any occasion feel more joyful. To celebrate Christmas and the joy of giving week, students at the pre-primary Delhi Public School Nacharam, organised Cakelicious activity.

Children were guided during the online session to make a no-bake handcrafted cake and decorate it with simple ingredients available at home. The cake making activity enhanced the creativity and culinary skills also helped to imbibe the value of ‘sharing is caring’ as children shared their handmade cake with their family members. Children were very excited to get dressed up as bakers with the chef cap and apron and enjoyed the activity to the fullest.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .