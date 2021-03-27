Liquor outlets to be closed for two days in Cyberabad limits

In another order, Sajjanar warned citizens against throwing colour or water on unknown persons, places, vehicles or smearing people with colours on roads, causing annoyance

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Friday issued orders on the closure of liquor outlets for Holi festival for two days from 6 pm on Sunday.

The Commissioner in the order regarding the closure of wine shops, toddy shops and bars attached to restaurants, excluding those attached to star hotels and clubs in the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, said they would be closed from 6 pm on Sunday up to 6 am on Tuesday, inclusive of both days.

In another order, Sajjanar warned citizens against throwing colour or water on unknown persons, places, vehicles or smearing people with colours on roads, causing annoyance. The order also prohibits groups from moving aimlessly on their vehicles on roads, causing inconvenience to others.

