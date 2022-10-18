Vijay Deverakonda joins Breezer Vivid Shuffle Block Party in Hyderabad to celebrate #BeatsOfTheStreets

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:20 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

Hyderabad: NODWIN Gaming and BREEZER have announced the launch of the sixth consecutive season of BREEZER Vivid Shuffle, India’s biggest hip-hop festival, to make Hyderabad groove to the #BeatsOfTheStreets with a high-energy Block Party on November 5. Vijay Deverakonda, a heartthrob and youth icon from the South, who has had a longstanding association with BVS, will also be present to vibe with the audience.

Bringing India’s hip-hop movement to Hyderabad, the Block Party will see exciting performances by some of the most sensational hip-hop voices in the country – Brodha V, one of India’s biggest rappers with a unique style of blending rap music with Indian classical and folk genres; Seedhe Maut, the Delhi-based duo who have used their lyrical dexterity to push forward the boundaries of Hindi rap; Hanumankind, a lyrical rapper who made his debut at NH7 Weekender in 2019 and DJ Kan i, one of the topmost hip-hop DJs who introduced India to Video Turntablism.

With a host of live music acts, the Block Party will offer a bigger canvas to fans to vibe to hip-hop favourites, show off their moves at open dance cyphers, update their drip at the street style souk and enjoy delicious food.

Commenting on BREEZER Vivid Shuffle Season 6, Vijay Deverakonda shared, “Hip-hop has always been an integral part of my life growing up and it’s truly amazing to be a part of India’s biggest hip-hop fest, BREEZER Vivid Shuffle, once again. As a cultural platform, BVS echoes the #BeatsOfTheStreets and opens up a world of opportunities for talented dancers, musicians, artistes and designers to bring on their A-game. I can’t wait to see this community come together to celebrate this cultural movement with BVS Season 6.”

As part of embracing the talent in India, BVS is also hosting a digital dance battle, which is live now and the prize pool of which is Rs 6 lakh. The entries will be judged by international stalwarts, the best from across the globe. Fans will also be treated to a meet and greet session with Vijay Deverakonda. Click the link https://insider.in/breezer-vivid-shuffle-beats-of-the-streets-dance-battle-oct15-2022/event for more information on #BeatsOfTheStreet digital dance battle.

Tickets now available on: Insider.in – BREEZER Vivid Shuffle Hyderabad. Get Groovin!