Rashmika Mandanna says goodbye to the Maldives

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:13 PM, Wed - 12 October 22

The actor revealed that she took the trip to take a break from her routine life.

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna has been sharing updates from her vacation in the Maldives over the past few days. From posting pictures of her enjoying a swim in the ocean and watching beautiful sunsets to sharing a glimpse of her having a delicious spread of breakfast, her social media posts have been full of life and colour. So when it was time for her to bid adieu to the island nation, the ‘Pushpa’ star penned a goodbye message and dropped another gorgeous picture of her in a floral red dress. “Much needed get away comes to an end, can’t believe I have to say goodbye to this place!” the actor wrote.

The actor revealed that she took the trip to take a break from her routine life. “I actually look like my granny searching for her lost sunglasses,” she added, sharing a view of the beach one last time. Sharing a photo of a sunset, she wrote, “Will miss this for sure.”

After sources confirmed that the actor travelled to the Maldives along with her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika gave several hints proving that it was in fact true. From wearing Vijay’s sunglasses to his sweatshirts, the ‘Goodbye’ star didn’t hesitate from posting pictures and videos confirming the rumours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NCS Travels (@ncstravels)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)