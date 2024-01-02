Lok Sabha election slogan will be Modi vs Rahul Gandhi, says Bandi

Participating in a meeting of BJP mandal presidents and mandal in-charges in Karimnagar on Tuesday, Sanjay Kumar said the BJP would win 350 Lok Sabha seats in the elections

BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar addressing party meeting held in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

Karimnagar: BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said the forthcoming Parliament elections would be fought on the slogan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi versus AICC leader Rahul Gandhi.

Claiming that surveys by various organisations said more than 80 percent of people across the country wanted Modi to become the PM for the third term, Sanjay Kumar said the BJP would win eight to 12 Parliament seats in Telangana.

Stating that financial condition of the State was in bad shape, he said let alone for implementation of the Congress party’s poll promises, there was no money to pay salaries to employees. The Chief Minister was facing troubles implementing schemes and the smile on his face had disappeared. The situation was likely to worsen further after the Lok Sabha elections, he said, claiming a BJP government at the Centre was the only option to streamline the State’s economy.

Participating in a meeting of BJP mandal presidents and mandal in-charges in Karimnagar on Tuesday, Sanjay Kumar said the BJP would win 350 Lok Sabha seats in the elections.

If BJP candidates were elected, there would be a possibility to bring additional funds since the Modi government would be there at the Centre, he added.