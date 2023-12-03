BJP MP Bandi Sanjay lost poll in Karimnagar

The outspoken BJP MP from Karimnagar, Bandi Sanjay, suffered a defeat in the elections at the hands of his arch-rival Gangula Kamalakar.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

File Photo

Karimnagar: The firebrand BJP MP from Karimnagar, Bandi Sanjay had to face a defeat at the hustings in the hands of his arch rival Gangula Kamalakar. Sanjay, who is also the BJP national general secretary defeated in the hands of the BRS candidate and BC welfare and Civil Supplies minister Gangula Kamalakar for the second consecutive term.

The BJP leader, who lost the poll to Kamalakar in 2018 assembly elections, had contested in 2019 parliament elections from Karimnagar segment and emerged victorious. After being elected as MP, Sanjay Kumar was appointed as the BJP state president.

A few months ago, he was removed from the post due to various reasons. BJP, which got some hype under the leadership of Sanjay Kumar, lost its charm after removal of the MP, party leaders believe.

Though he was not interested to contest in assembly elections, he was forced to fight for MLA by the party high command, he reportedly confided in his friends. However, he gave a tough fight to the BRS aspirant and lost the election with a margin of 3,284 votes.