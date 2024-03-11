Lok Sabha Elections 2024: KCR to sound poll bugle for BRS in Karimnagar on Tuesday

Karimnagar will witness the launch of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Lok Sabha poll campaign with party president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to attend a public meeting in Karimnagar town on Tuesday

Karimnagar: The district will on Tuesday witness the launch of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Lok Sabha poll campaign with party president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to attend a public meeting in Karimnagar town on Tuesday.

The meeting at SRR college grounds will see Chandrashekhar Rao sounding the poll bugle for the BRS, with Karimnagar having been his chosen launchpad for most of the party’s major political missions. Chandrashekhar Rao has on several occasions said how he has a special affection for the people of the district since they have always supported him and his party right from the time of the Statehood agitation. From the first Simha Garjana meeting to every journey he began from the district, success has been with him, party leaders here said.

Even after coming to power in 2014, Chandrashekhar Rao had launched several government schemes from the district, right from Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and Dalit Bandhu, to mention a few.

BRS leaders, who have made all arrangements for the meeting, are mobilizing party cadre from the seven Assembly constituencies falling under the Karimnagar parliament segment for the meeting. Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar, party candidate and former MP B Vinod Kumar, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, BRS district president GV Ramakrishna Rao and others on Monday inspected the arrangements for the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, they appealed to the party cadre, farmers and other sections of the society to make the meeting a grand success by participating in the programme in a big way