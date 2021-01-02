Loksatta seeks action against fake doctor

By | Published: 12:24 am

Karimnagar: Loksatta, udyama samsta, wanted the district administration to take action against Sri Venkatasai hospital, where the patients are allegedly being treated by a fake doctor.

In a complaint lodged with the Collector, Loksatta district president, N Srinivas informed that Dr K Rajesham was registered doctor of Sri Venkatasi hospital located at Thirumalanagar chowk, Kattarampur of Karimnagar town.

However, instead of Rajesham, a multipurpose health works (MPHW), P Jagadeeshwar was claiming himself to be a doctor and providing treatment to people.

Moreover, the so-called doctor Jagadeeshwar has also prefixed ‘Dr’ to his name and also printed registration number 07774. Innocent people also believed that he was a genuine doctor.

Srinivas wanted the Collector K Shashanka to instruct District Medical and Health Officer to inquire into the incident and take action on said hospital as well as fake doctor in the interest of the public.

