Lorry carrying goat heads, legs overturns near Toopran

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Thu - 20 April 23

People are seen carrying goat heads, legs in their hands at Toopran in Medak district on Thursday.

Medak: A lorry carrying goat heads and legs overturned near Toopran on Thursday. Seeing this, passers-by stopped their vehicles and flocked to the place.

Everyone was seen carrying goat heads and legs in their hands and stuffing whatever they could in plastic bags and other covers they had with them. According to locals, the lorry was on its way Maharastra with freezer boxes containing the meat from Hyderabad.

The lorry veered off the road and overturned, following which the contents of the boxes tumbled out.

