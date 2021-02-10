Lorry owner from Karimnagar turns thief, arrested

The astonishing story of Faheem came to light with the arrest of a three member vehicle lifting gang by Karimnagar rural police in Thimmapur in the outskirts of Karimnagar town.

Karimnagar: A resident of Khanpura of Karimnagar town, Mohammed Faheem Hussain has some image in Karimnagar lorry association since he used to maintain two lorries and drivers. He used to be called ‘Sate’.

However, the situation has been reversed over a period of time with the 30 years old youth incurred into losses. Unable to clear debts, he sold his vehicles and became a thief to earn money.

Producing the accused before media persons here on Tuesday, Commissioner of Police, VB Kamalasan Reddy explained the modus operandi of the gang.

Faheem Hussain with the help of his brother-in-law and auto rikshaw driver Mohammed Rafiq Khan and scrap businessman Syed Yusuf used to steal lorries and autos parked in isolated places as well as in front of houses and sell them to Sheik Firoz Mohammed Asif, who runs a scrap business in Hyderabad.

Police managed to find the details of Faheem after uploading the CCTV images on different Whatsapp groups.

In order to avoid toll plazas at Kothapalli and other places, the gang members used to take stolen vehicles to Hyderabad by travelling through Chigurumamidi, Husnabad, Cherial and Shameerpet.

Cops had to watch a number of cameras for 390 kilometers from Jammikunta to Thandur of Asifabad district to nab the culprits. Gang members used to travel in stolen autorikshaws by changing their numbers.

A total of Rs 7.26 lakh worth property including two lorries and two autorikshaws were seized from the gang. Two others Sheik Khadir, Mustafanagar and Mohammed Asif Nawab of Basrathnagar of Hyderabad were absconding.

