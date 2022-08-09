Love lobsters? Head here to satisfy your cravings

Hyderabad: Spend specular Sundays with scarlet lobster and enjoy the rainy season with your family and friends at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre with authentic lobster dishes. Explore a wide variety of Asian, Western, and Indian styles of lobster dishes curated by master chefs along with award-winning fat chef brunch.
Where: Food Exchange at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, Hyderabad, Telangana
When: August 14th, 21st and 28th
Timing: 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM
For reservations, call: +91 9642326162
Price for the Buffets
Weekdays: Lunch and Dinner – 2000 +tax
(Mon-Sat)
Sunday Brunch – 2499 + tax (Non-alcoholic)
3499 +tax (With alcohol)
Fri – Sat dinner – 2199 +tax (Non -Alcoholic)
3299 +tax (Alcohol)