Love lobsters? Head here to satisfy your cravings

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:29 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

Hyderabad: Spend specular Sundays with scarlet lobster and enjoy the rainy season with your family and friends at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre with authentic lobster dishes. Explore a wide variety of Asian, Western, and Indian styles of lobster dishes curated by master chefs along with award-winning fat chef brunch.

Where: Food Exchange at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, Hyderabad, Telangana

When: August 14th, 21st and 28th

Timing: 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM

For reservations, call: +91 9642326162

Price for the Buffets

Weekdays: Lunch and Dinner – 2000 +tax

(Mon-Sat)

Sunday Brunch – 2499 + tax (Non-alcoholic)

3499 +tax (With alcohol)

Fri – Sat dinner – 2199 +tax (Non -Alcoholic)

3299 +tax (Alcohol)