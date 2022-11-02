Love triangle attack: Couple push man from building at Banjara hills

Hyderabad: A man who objected to his estranged girl friend’s affair with his friend, is battling for life with serious injuries, after the duo allegedly pushed him off the second floor of a building at Krishnanagar in Banjara Hills.

According to the police, T.Suryanarayan (30), a native of Srikakulalm district in AP, was staying in an apartment in Krishnanagar, and worked as a junior artist. Few years ago, Surya got acquainted with a woman, Naga Vardhini of Guntur district in AP, also a junior artist, and both of them started living together.

During the course of their stay, Surya introduced one of his friends Srinivas Reddy, a native of Rajahmundry in AP, to Naga Vardhini and he started frequenting their house.

“Around four months ago some differences cropped up between Surya and Naga Vardhini following which both of them parted their ways. Surya started staying separately in another flat in the same building,” said Banjara Hills Inspector, M Narendar.

After few weeks of their separation, Naga Vardhini allegedly started staying with Srinivas. On coming to know about it, Surya got angry and warned Naga Vardhini to mend her ways.

On Sunday night on coming to know about the presence of Srinivas in the flat of Naga Vardhini, an agitated Surya went to them and picked up a quarrel over the relationship.

“In a fit of rage, the couple attacked Surya and pushed him from the second floor of the apartment. The man fell down and sustained serious injuries. He was shifted to a hospital for treatment,” said the police Inspector.

The police booked a case against Naga Vardhini and Srinivas. Both of them were arrested and remanded on Wednesday by the police.