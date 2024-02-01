YMCA Secunderabad teams win Gali Ravikanth First Memorial Basketball Tournament

YMCA Secunderabad men and women teams clinched the Gali Ravikanth First Memorial 3x3 Basketball Tournament for Men and Women held at YMCA Secunderabad
In the final, the men’s winners had a rather easy outing scoring an easy 21-10 win over NBA ‘A’. Whereas the women’s side had to toil hard for a 11-8 win over Don Bosco.
Earlier in the men’s semifinals, NBA ‘A’ defeated YMCA Secunderabad ‘Y’ 18-16 and YMCA Secunderabad downed Central Tax & Customs 21 – 16 to enter the final. In the women’s semifinals, YMCA Secunderabad beat St Francis 18 – 8, Don Bosco eased past SFC 15 – 7.
Results: Finals: Men’s: YMCA Secunderabad 21 bt NBA ‘A’ 10; Women’s: YMCA Secunderabad 11 bt Don Bosco 8.