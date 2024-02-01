YMCA Secunderabad teams win Gali Ravikanth First Memorial Basketball Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 February 2024, 07:45 PM

Hyderabad: YMCA Secunderabad men and women teams clinched the Gali Ravikanth First Memorial 3×3 Basketball Tournament for Men and Women held at YMCA Secunderabad on Thursday.

In the final, the men’s winners had a rather easy outing scoring an easy 21-10 win over NBA ‘A’. Whereas the women’s side had to toil hard for a 11-8 win over Don Bosco.

Earlier in the men’s semifinals, NBA ‘A’ defeated YMCA Secunderabad ‘Y’ 18-16 and YMCA Secunderabad downed Central Tax & Customs 21 – 16 to enter the final. In the women’s semifinals, YMCA Secunderabad beat St Francis 18 – 8, Don Bosco eased past SFC 15 – 7.

Results: Finals: Men’s: YMCA Secunderabad 21 bt NBA ‘A’ 10; Women’s: YMCA Secunderabad 11 bt Don Bosco 8.