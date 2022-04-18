Loyola teams rule the roost in SKREAM-22

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:52 PM, Mon - 18 April 22

Loyola teams rule the roost in SKREAM-22

Hyderabad: Loyola College bagged top honours in throwball, football and basketball in the SKREAM-22 conducted by Institute of Public Enterprises (IPE), Hyderabad on Monday.

Loyola defeated IPE in the throwball and football finals. Later in basketball, they downed Malla Reddy Engineering College to emerge champions.

Former national volleyball player and secretary of Sarojini Academy GR Kiran handed over the prizes to the winners.

Results:

Throwball: Winners: Loyola College, Runner-up: IPE; Football: Winners: Loyola College, Runner-up: IPE;

Basketball: Winners: Loyola College, Runner-up: Malla Reddy Engineering College;

Volleyball: Men: Winners: VBIT, Runner-up: MLRIT; Women: Winners: St Francisco, Runner-up: Loyola College;

Badminton: Winners: MLRIT.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .