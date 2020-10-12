LRS deadline may be extended by a month

Chief Minister likely to make an announcement during 2-day Assembly session

Hyderabad: In a development that will bring cheer to people seeking regularisation of their lands, the State government is considering extension of deadline of the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) by about a month from the existing deadline of October 15. This will help those who were unable to submit their applications for regularisation of their properties in unauthorised layouts and plots due to various reasons.

Sources said the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department had already submitted proposals for extension of the deadline keeping in mind the huge response from people. Several elected representatives took up the requests from people to extend the deadline with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who is likely to make an announcement in this regard during the Assembly session on October 13 and 14.

“While the initial response for LRS was not great, it picked up pace in later weeks and the number of applications sky-rocketed after the Chief Minister announced that regularisation fee will be collected based on the registration value of the unauthorised plots at the time of registration. The total number of applications have crossed the 10 lakh mark and if extended, can easily touch 15 lakhs. Hence, the proposal has been submitted to the Chief Minister for final approval,” an official told Telangana Today.

Though the officials declined to reveal the new deadline for submission of applications, sources indicated that it was likely to be extended by at least a month. As on Saturday, the State government received about 11.57 lakh applications including 4.66 lakh applications each from both gram panchayats and municipalities. Another 2.24 applications were received in municipal corporations including GHMC. Through application fee alone, the State government has earned nearly Rs 118 crore and the officials are expecting the scheme to be beneficial to both the public as well as the State coffers.

The State government announced the LRS in September, declaring that only those layouts and sub-division of plots with registered sale deed/title deed existing as on August 2020 would be considered for regularisation. The scheme was announced as a one-time opportunity for regularisation of unauthorised layouts and plots, mandating that only regularised plots would be eligible for registration hereafter to ensure planned and sustainable development.

The regularisation charges have been fixed based on the extent of land and its registration value. However, irrespective of the plot area or land value, the plots in slums will be considered for regularisation on payment of nominal charge at Rs 5 per sq metre. If approved, the applicants have to pay all the prescribed charges before January 31, 2021.

