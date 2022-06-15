L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail unveils ‘Metro Bazar’

Published Date - 06:21 PM, Wed - 15 June 22

Photos: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Sure, we have seen big brands like Zara and food joints like KFC at metro stations, but, have you ever imagined having a flea market in a metro station?

To enhance passenger experience, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited has come up with one-of-its-kind concept, ‘Metro Bazar.’ Now commuters taking the metro trains can also shop on their way to homes.

The first edition of the Bazar organised at the Ameerpet metro station featured products from women entrepreneurs and the flea market had 14 kiosks decked with items ranging from hand-made body items to tie-dye sarees.

Additional DGP, Women Safety Wing, Swathi Lakra who launched the event said such initiatives nurture and provide avenues to women who want to do something in their lives. “I hope the passengers will enjoy the products on the offer, which I have seen and found to be reasonably priced,” she added.

HMRL Managing Director, NVS Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, KVB Reddy, and others participated in the launch event. Women Envision Council for Entrepreneurship (WomENvision), a Section-8 company, working towards empowering women entrepreneurs has partnered with metro for the concept.

The bazar will be open from 11 am to 9 pm at the Ameerpet metro station for 15 days starting today followed by at Punjagutta, MGBS, and other metro stations for 15 days each. Hyderabad Metro Rail has provided the space to WomENvision at a no-cost basis for this engagement.