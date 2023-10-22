L&T to restore sagging portion of Medigadda barrage

Hyderabad: The Larsen & Toubro (L&T) group, which executed the works on the multi-stage Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) has assured the State government on Sunday that it would take necessary action to rectify the damages on the Medigadda Barrage (Lakshmi Barrage) at the earliest.

In an official statement, the L&T spokesperson said at one of the locations of Block-7 of the Medigadda barrage, a bridge portion was observed to be sagging after a loud noise on Saturday evening. State officials, suspecting a conspiracy since there was very little possibility of inflows causing such damage, have already launched a probe into the incident. The L&T, in its statement, said its technical expert team was already deputed to the project site to assess the abrupt cause of the damages along with State authorities.

The company has also offered a way forward solution for its restoration after completing the technical assessment of the damages.

The barrage experienced the highest recorded flood of 28.70 lakh cusecs as against the design discharge of 28.25 lakh cusecs last year. The barrage continued to operate safely and withstood even the unprecedented floods of July 2022. The L&T built the 1.632 km Lakshmi Barrage with 86 piers in 2019 and since then the Barrage has been in operation. It has withstood for the last five flood seasons, including the recent 2023 flood season, the spokesperson added.