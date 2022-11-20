LVPEI hosts Eye care awareness walk in Hyderabad

Published: Updated On - 06:02 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

Hyderabad: Myopia, or nearsightedness, is when our eyes cannot focus light correctly and distant objects appear blurred. Some of the early signs of Myopia are – children straining or squinting the eye to see distant objects, complaining of headaches and frequent change in eye power.

Children with myopia often have trouble reading the blackboard at school and will hold their books or objects very close to their face or watch TV from a very close distance.

LV Prasad Eye Institute, hosted an Eye care awareness walk with the theme ‘Lets combat myopia’, to sensitise public on Myopia in children, from LV Prasad Eye Institute, Banjara Hills. The walk was flagged off by pediatric eye patients, Dr Ramesh Kekunnaya, Head, Child Sight Institute and was participated among others by Dr Pavan Verkicharla, Head, Infor Myopia Centre, L V Prasad Eye Institute.

LV Prasad Eye Institute is among the very few institutes in the country to have a dedicated Children’s Eye Care Centre and a dedicated Myopia Centre and provides comprehensive and evidence-based anti-myopia treatment to prevent the onset of myopia and reduce its progression in children and young adults.