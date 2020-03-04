Madapati Satyavathi, popular news reader﻿ no more

By | Published: 10:47 am

Hyderabad: Popular news reader of yesteryears, Madapati Satyavathi passed away at her residence here in the early hours of Wednesday. She was 80 years old.

Satyavathi earned herself a niche position through her news reading on All India Radio.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed deep condolences over her demise. The CM recalled the services rendered by her for nearly four decades reading news with her mellifluous voice through which she secured a permanent place in the hearts of lakhs of radio listeners.

