Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Congress vs BJP | Jitu Patwari vs Madhu Verma

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress have retained their 2018 candidates for the Rau constituency in Indore district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

Hyderabad: In the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress have retained their 2018 candidates for the Rau constituency in Indore district.