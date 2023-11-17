Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: Analysing Politics Between BJP And Congress | BJP vs Congress In MP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:15 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

The central region of Madhya Pradesh, encompassing Bhopal and surrounding areas, has been a stronghold for the BJP for the past three decades, setting the stage for a competitive battle with the Congress in the upcoming state polls on November 17. While the BJP asserts its continued success based on socio-political equations, the Congress contends that it has rectified past mistakes and anticipates a different outcome this time.