Madras High Court rejects bail plea of Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji in cash-for-job scam

Chennai: Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea on health grounds of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji who is in judicial custody in a cash-for-job money laundering case registered by Directorate of Enforcement (ED) Having completed the arguments of both ED and Senthil Balaji, the Madras High Court on Monday reserved its orders for today on the bail plea.

In his petition, Balaji said that his health condition was such that it required continuous physiotherapy. His lawyers also contended that he was medically confirmed to be suffering from chronic lacunar stroke symptoms.

However, the ED opposed the bail by saying that he is not suffering from a health condition that can not be treated in the prison hospital, adding that a health condition that requires immediate medical attention can be the reason for granting bail.

ED also argued in the court that if he gets bail there is a high chance that he may tamper with evidence and influence witnesses.

ED arrested Balaji on June 14. According to ED, the Cash-for-Jobs scam happened when he was the Transport Minister during the previous AIADMK regime.

Balaji, after his arrest on June 14, had complained of chest pain and was subsequently taken to a government hospital in Chennai. He was later allowed by the Madras High Court on June 15 to be shifted to a private hospital of his choice and was later taken from the Tamil Nadu government’s Multi Super Speciality Hospital to Kauvery Hospital at Alwarpet.

Doctors treating him had recommended a bypass surgery. Since his second remand period was valid till July 19, Balaji was shifted to prison immediately after his discharge from the hospital.

Balaji was sent to Judicial Custody by Principal Sessions Judge S.Alli. Balaji’s brother Ashok Kumar was also an accused in the case and he has been absconding.

