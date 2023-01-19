Maha: 11 killed, 24 injured in two accidents on Mumbai-Goa highway

By IANS Published Date - 11:00 AM, Thu - 19 January 23

Ratnagiri/Sindhudurg: At least 11 persons were killed and another 24 injured in two separate accidents on the Mumbai–Goa Highway in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, here on Thursday, officials said.

In the first incident, at least nine persons died instantly when their car collided with a truck which purportedly lost control around 5 a.m, near Mangaon in Ratnagiri.

While five men and four women perished, a four-year-old boy was retrieved injured from the wreckage and rushed to the local government hospital.

In the second incident, two passengers were killed and 23 others hurt when a speeding private bus overturned near Kankavli village in Sindhudurg.

The bus was proceeding from Mumbai to Goa and suffered the mishap at a treacherous curve near a bridge on the Gad river, officials said.

Local villagers along with rescue teams, fire brigade and police are at the accidentssites and further details are awaited.