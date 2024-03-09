KCR hands over B Form to MLC candidate N Naveen Kumar Reddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 March 2024, 06:46 PM

Photo: X

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday handed over the B-form to N Naveen Kumar Reddy, who emerged as the party choice to be fielded as the MLC candidate for the bypoll in the Mahabubnagar Local Bodies constituency.

The party decided to field Naveen Kumar Reddy as its nominee after elaborate discussions with the party leaders and functionaries from the district recently. Naveen Kumar Reddy, who hails from Mamidipalli in Nandigama mandal, served as the vice chairman of the Mahabubnagar Zilla Parishad.

The bypoll was necessitated after Kasireddy Narayana Reddy quit the BRS and got elected as a Congress MLA from Kalwakurthy in the recent Assembly polls.

The notification for the bypoll was issued on March 4 with polling to be held on March 28.