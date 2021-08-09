Mahabubnagar Collector urges ryots to enroll for Rythu Bima by August 10

Collector instructed the revenue and agriculture officials in all mandals to set up two counters in their offices for the convenience of farmers

Mahabubnagar: District Collector S Venkat Rao appealed to the farmers eligible for Rythu Bima to enroll them before Wednesday.

Farmers who have pattadar passbooks are aged between 18 and 59 years and those who have completed digital signature of land registration by August 3 should enroll their names.

For enrolment, farmers have to submit true copies of pattadar passbooks, Aaadhar card and nominees’ Aaadhar cards at the counters set up at mandal offices, he said and directed the officials to ensure that all farmers in the district enroll their names for Rythu Bima. He also directed the officials to conduct awareness programmes.

Later, the Collector at another meeting with bank and agriculture officials directed them to compile data of all farmers receiving crop loan waiver up to Rs 50,000. He instructed the agriculture officials to visit banks and assist them in compiling the data of farmers and complete the exercise in two days.

In case of spelling mistakes or wrong entry of Aadhaar cards numbers while data entry, such data should also be compiled. Corrections should be done in such cases after asking the farmers to produce the required documents, he said.

