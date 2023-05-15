Mahabubnagar: Fire breaks out in Civil Supplies godown

A fire broke out in the Civil Supplies warehouse at Gangapur in Jadcherla mandal on Sunday evening

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:00 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

800 quintals of PDS rice gutted in fire mishap at godown in Jadcherla

Mahabubnagar: A fire broke out in the Civil Supplies warehouse at Gangapur in Jadcherla mandal on Sunday evening.

Local people panicked as thick smoke and flames were seen from the warehouse, with the fire being triggered reportedly by a short circuit. The local people alerted the police, after which Fire & Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The warehouse walls had to be broken down to control the fire, with the firemen struggling for five hours to put out the blaze.

According to officials, around 800 quintals of rice meant for the public distribution system (PDS) stocked in the warehouse and 75,000 gunny bags were damaged in the fire.

Property worth about Rs 40 lakh is said to have been damaged.