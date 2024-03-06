Mahabubnagar MLC bypoll: BRS to announce candidate soon

The party leadership is confident of winning the byelection with a huge majority, considering its strong presence in the local bodies across the Palamuru region.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 March 2024, 02:35 PM

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi will announce in a couple of days its candidate for the bypoll scheduled to be held for Mahabubnagar Local Bodies constituency on March 28. The party leadership is confident of winning the byelection with a huge majority, considering its strong presence in the local bodies across the Palamuru region.

The vacancy arose after Kasireddy Narayan Reddy of the BRS resigned and successfully contested as a Congress candidate from Kalwakurthy Assembly constituency in the recent elections. The last date for submission of nominations for the bypoll is March 11 and the polling will be held on March 28, followed by counting of votes and announcement of results on April 2.

In a statement, former Minister S Niranjan Reddy said a total of 1,006 representatives in various local bodies got elected on the BRS B-form. Of this, some elected representatives passed away and a few others were expelled from the party. However, the BRS has a strong presence with 850 voters in the local bodies constituency. “We will work unitedly to ensure the victory of the BRS candidate,” he said.