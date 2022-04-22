Maharashtra crush Hyderabad in Senior Women’s T20 League

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:01 PM, Fri - 22 April 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad women suffered a massive seven-wicket loss against Maharashtra in the Senior Women’s T20 League at the CAP Ground 3, on Friday.

Invited to bat, Hyderabad managed just 99 runs for eight wickets in 20 overs. Only captain Ramya (35 off 38; 5×4) and wicketkeeper Mamatha (30 off 42; 3×4) could contribute with the bat as they struggled against a disciplined Maharashtra bowling attack led by SB Pokharkar (3/17).

Hyderabad lost three wickets for mere 8 runs on the board in 3.1 overs and they never recovered from the slump. Ramya and Mamath’s fifth-wicket partnership of 59 (65 balls) bailed out the team from being bundled out for a much lower score.

Later, TS Hasabnis scored an unbeaten 52 to lead Maharashtra to victory in 17.5 overs.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 99/8 in 20 overs (Ramya 35, Mamatha 30; SB Pokharkar (3/17, Aarati S Kedar 2/24) lost to Maharashtra 103/3 in 17.5 overs (TS Hasabnis 52 no).

