Congress picks Mahesh Kumar Goud and Balmuri Venkat as MLC candidates

On Tuesday there were reports that the party high command had finalised the names of Addanki Dayakar and NSUI State president Balmuri Venkat Narsing Rao as MLC candidates.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 January 2024, 07:24 PM

Photo: X

Hyderabad: Less than 24 hours after the Congress leadership finalized the candidates for the legislative council by-elections to be held in Telangana under the MLA quota, one of the candidate TPCC spokesperson Addanki Dayakar was replaced with Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud.

However, on Wednesday, the AICC released a statement from party general secretary KC Venugopal announcing that AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge had finalized the candidatures of Mahesh Kumar Goud and Balmuri Venkat.

Dayakar and Venkat were supposed to file the nominations on Wednesday, but by afternoon Dayakar was replaced by Mahesh Kumar Goud. Now both the leaders would be filing the nominations on Thursday.

It is learnt that the Congress high command has promised to nominate Dayakar as MLC under the Governor’s quota.